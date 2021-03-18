Marshfield prepares for 150th anniversary celebration

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- We may be over a year away from Marshfield's 150th birthday in 2022, but the historical society and others are looking for volunteers to help get preparations going.

Organizers say the pandemic delayed preparations, so they need all the help they can get.

To start, they're looking for help conducting research into important dates in Marshfield's history.

They'll focus on events like the arrival of the city's first settlers and the great fire of 1887 to help plan reenactments and other activities for the celebration.

For a city that was initially only designed as a temporary stop on the railroad, officials say they want to make the celebration big.

"There's something about the perseverance that adds to the character of this town. So what we're going to try to do is celebrate that perseverance and the families and individuals that made it happen," said Don Schnitzler, a member of the North Wood County Historical Society.

If you'd like to get involved in the celebration, call the historical society at 715-387-3322. Leave your name and an email, and someone will get back to you.