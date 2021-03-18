King Veteran’s Home has no active COVID-19 cases, in-person visits can resume Monday

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) — In an update to King Veteran's Home staff and family of members, Commandant Tammy Servatius had good news to share. News that they've "all been waiting for."

First, that there's no active COVID-19 cases across King's campus. Secondly, according to guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in person visits can begin with protective protocols.

King will start allowing those visits on March 22. There is more detail to come on what protocols will be in place and how to schedule a visit.

According to the press release, the facility has to meet several standards to qualify for these visitations, including: low community positivity rate, limited facility positive cases, and a high vaccination rate.

"We have all been waiting for the day when we could all be back together again, and it has finally arrived after a roller coaster year," Servatius writes. "We mourn those we’ve lost and keep them close in our hearts. We will remember them as we begin to once again welcome visitors back into our buildings. We are thrilled our members can visit with their loved ones in person."

Servatius encourages that everyone continues to exercise caution so visitations can last indefinitely and so members are not put at risk.