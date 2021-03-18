Hungary’s governing Fidesz leaves European party group

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing party has submitted a letter of resignation from its conservative European political family. The move on Thursday ends years of conflict within the European People’s Party over Hungary’s record on democratic values and the rule of law. The letter released in a tweet declared that Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party “no longer wishes to maintain its membership” in the EPP. The president of the European People’s Party immediately retorted that the Hungarian party “has left Christian Democracy.” Fidesz’s withdrawal notice was largely a formality. The right-wing party quit the EPP’s caucus in the European Parliament two weeks ago after the center-right group passed a resolution to make it easier to expel Fidesz members.