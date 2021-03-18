Human remains found on Menoninee Indian Reservation

Human remains found on Menoninee Indian ReservationNew
(WAOW) — The Menominee Tribal Police Department say human remains were discovered on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Tribal Police first posted about the recovery of remains on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, announcing that they and the FBI were investigating.
Police are not identifying the source of recovery but warn that admittance to the area is prohibited until the scene is completely processed.
No other information was released at this time.