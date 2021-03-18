Gardeners encouraged to plant native plants, restore endangered species

(WAOW) -- Spring is upon us, and the DNR is asking you to help in conservation efforts by planting native plants in your garden.

Native plants provide food for insects, birds and small mammals. Many native plants can also help restore populations of species that have become endangered in recent years.

Craig Thompson, Natural Heritage Conservation Integration Section Chief for the DNR, says by planting native species in your garden, you'll be able to see these habitats restored right in your own backyard.

"Within just a year or two, you're going to see native birds and native insects that are going to start responding to those plantings. It's really a gratifying thing to do," he said.

Experts say native species may be different depending on where you live. Check with your local plant nursery for information on which species are native to your area.