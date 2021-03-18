Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.