EXPLAINER: Chauvin’s lawyer may look alone, but he isn’t

As trial approaches for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, the early proceedings suggest it’s not exactly a fair fight. No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin. It’s an apparent mismatch that results from the state’s takeover of the prosecution, but defense attorney Eric Nelson is getting far more help than people realize. A legal defense fund through the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association funds Nelson. The MPPOA’s director says Nelson can get input from other attorneys, has access to consultants, and the association can provide expert witnesses.