DHS launches cleanup of COVID-19 data

(WAOW) -- You'll soon see changes in the number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases on the DHS website.

Officials say this is because they are reviewing the type of lab tests that lead to those classifications; PCR and antigen tests.

Another change will be the percentage of cases or deaths that live in group housing. They say this is due to some boxes on the data survey being left unchecked because of contact tracers' inability to identify the addresses of group housing settings.

"We have been committed to transparency in the data we have received from our 98 local and tribal health departments. Part of that commitment means we try to get the data to you as real time as possible," said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

For the most accurate data, DHS officials say to check out their visualization that show cases based on date of onset or diagnosis, and deaths by date of death.