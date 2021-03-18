Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA star Stephen Curry is drawing acclaim from civil rights leaders for his work campaigning for social justice, his support of women’s causes and his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pandemic. The NAACP is giving him its Jackie Robinson Sports Award. And, for the first time, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization is recognizing more than one person by honoring the WNBA Players Association. WNBA players have been applauded for their activism in a unified movement that has featured kneeling for the national anthem and messages supporting Black Lives Matter. The award is named for the late Dodgers great who broke baseball’s racial barrier. It recognizes athletes for their success as well as their commitment to social justice, civil rights and their communities.