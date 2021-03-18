Cleanup underway at Southern California fireworks blast site

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Experts are burning off unexploded fireworks in a Southern California neighborhood rocked this week by explosions that left two people dead. The controlled burns began Wednesday evening, and the city of Ontario says they will continue until all hazardous materials are destroyed. Regional air quality officials advise that neighborhoods directly downwind might experience unhealthy air quality at times through Thursday. The explosion Tuesday rained debris down over a wide area, and dozens of residents were evacuated. The two bodies found on the property where the blasts began have not been identified.