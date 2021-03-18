Man who shot ex-NFL star released on bond

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who shot ex-New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash was released on bond Thursday. Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife. But the verdict from the jury was not unanimous — jurors voted 10-2 — and has since been ruled unconstitutional. Hayes’ attorney, Eric Santana, said he was released after the bond was lowered from $1.75 million to $225,000. The new bail amount was far less than the $1.75 million set when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Hayes insists he shot Smith in self-defense during a confrontation over a traffic crash.