Blue skies on the way

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures over the next couple of days. Next week will be mild as well but the weather could be more gloomy.

Today: Breezy with a few scattered clouds in the morning then sunny for the afternoon.

High: 47 Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Clear and frosty

Low: 21 Wind: NE 5-10 becoming calm

Friday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 51 Wind: Becoming South 5-10

We will likely have a few clouds in the sky this morning then the sun should be quite prevalent through the afternoon. The sunshine will help warm temperatures into the middle and upper 40s. The only factor that will make it feel a bit cool at times is the wind – it will be gusty and out of the northeast at 15-25 mph.

High pressure will then dominate our weather for the next couple of days. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s. On Saturday the mercury should reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Winds will be light on Friday and the pick up a bit more out of the south on Saturday afternoon.

The wind will continue rather breezy out of the south on Sunday as the clouds increase ahead of a slow-moving low pressure system. This weather system will keep the clouds around and increase the rain chance from Sunday night all the way through Wednesday. The rain will not be continuous for three days, but it will be a factor if you have outdoor plans. The highest chance for more widespread and heavier rain will be on Tuesday. Even though it will be cloudy and rainy, high temps will be above normal in the low to mid 50s on Monday, low 50s on Tuesday, and mid to upper 40s on Wednesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the most deadly tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused seventeen million dollars property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 PM and 4 PM. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort IL, and picked up sixteen students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day. (David Ludlum)