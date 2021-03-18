Canada denied access to trials of jailed Canadians in China

TORONTO (AP) — Canada says its consular officials haven’t received permission to attend the trials of two Canadians who were arrested in China two years ago in a move widely viewed as a pressure tactic over Canada’s detention of an executive at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were arrested in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges related to her company’s dealings with Iran. Kovrig and Spavor face spying accusations, and Canada says court hearings for the two are scheduled to take place Friday and Monday.