500 beds donated, sheets still needed

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, a Stevens Point-based nonprofit, is transporting an anonymous donation of 500 mattresses to Nicaraguan communities impacted by

hurricanes in Nov. 2020.

Organizer Amy Wiza said, "Sending the mattresses to Nicaragua takes coordination and continued efforts from multiple organizations. It’s taken and will continue to take many entities coming together to make this work out. We aren’t there yet, humanitarian assistance to another part of the world is a process and Thursday’s effort by the Medical Team and Plainfield Trucking will help get it one step closer."

Transportation of the mattresses from Wisconsin to Nicaragua is in the works, collaborating with the US Government Denton and Funded Transportation programs.

The mattress donation started with two volunteers who knew the difficult circumstances November hurricanes caused for the people in Nicaragua.

The team still needs sheets for the donated beds.