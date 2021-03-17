Virus-hit Dutch election enters final day; Rutte favored

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch voters practicing social distancing are casting their ballots at thousands of polling stations across the Netherlands on the final day of a Dutch general election overshadowed by the global pandemic. School gyms, churches, museums and concert halls were pressed into service Wednesday as voting locations by authorities looking for venues where people could vote safely amid rising infection rates. In Amsterdam, cyclists and drivers voted at a drive-thru facility at a conference center. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.