Stevens Point calling for candidates for city committees

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Stevens Point says it wants to get more people actively involved in local government.

To do that, they're encouraging people to apply for the multitude of seats on committees that will be available in April. Some of the upcoming committee seats include Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Historic Preservation and Design, Parks and Police and Fire.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and a city resident.

Experience in your topic of interest is not necessary, but Mayor Mike Wiza says passion and interest in the topic are.

"We are supposed to be representing the people, and without hearing from those people, we have tougher times making decisions. So we want that input," Wiza said.

The mayor says these can be difficult roles at times, so be prepared for some commitment.

