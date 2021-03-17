Shawano County man could face 65 counts of possessing child porn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A Shawano County man is being held in jail awaiting charges related to child pornography.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says Derek B. Metzenbauer, who has the online profile of "Sid the Sloth," was arrested on Tuesday on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography.

During the course of the arrest police say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Metzenbauer.

According to police, this arrest completes an investigation that included the execution of a search warrant on Metzenbauer's residence and forensic analysis of recovered devices.

Metzenbauer is a currently a registered sex offender in relation to a North Carolina conviction.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).