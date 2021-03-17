Sex abuse inquiry: English soccer failed to protect youths

LONDON (AP) — English soccer did not do enough to protect children from pedophile coaches in an “institutional failure” by the game’s governing body. That’s according to an inquiry into sexual abuse from 1970 to 2005. The English Football Association-commissioned independent review said there were at least 692 abuse survivors and 240 suspects in a 710-page report that catalogued failings by eight clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, to act on concerns about eight of the most prolific perpetrators of male sexual abuse in the sport. The inquiry was sparked by a wave of media testimonies of survivors of abuse in 2016.