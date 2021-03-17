SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Twenty-three South Carolina Republicans have signed onto a measure aimed at blocking hormonal treatments for transgender youth. But the bill’s chief sponsor is a Democrat, prompting intense scrutiny from within his own party. Last week, lawmakers introduced a bill aimed at prohibiting minors from undergoing sex-reassignment procedures. Felony charges would be possible for doctors who violate the law. Democratic state Rep. Cezar McKnight is its primary sponsor. He says his main concern is that a teen might regret a transition decision later in life. Leaders of the South Carolina Democratic Party have approved a resolution condemning the bill and its Democratic supporters.