New York Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Assembly has hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the top Manhattan firm gives the Assembly Judiciary Committee the experience needed to handle the investigation thoroughly and quickly. Leaders in the Democrat-controlled Assembly said last week they would investigate allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Cuomo. The Democratic governor has denied touching any women inappropriately and has said he will not resign. Two women accusing the governor quickly criticized the Assembly’s choice of law firm.