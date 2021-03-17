Japanese regulators say TEPCO nuclear plant prone to attack

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear regulators have said the world’s largest nuclear power plant will not restart anytime soon due to serious holes in the anti-terrorism measures found at the facility on the northern Japanese coast. The Nuclear Regulation Authority at its weekly meeting decided to suspend further safety inspection and other processes for a restart of the No. 7 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant on the northern Japanese coast in Niigata prefecture. The plant is owned by the Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility behind the Fukushima nuclear crisis. The authority said regulators since last March have found malfunctioning equipment for anti-terrorism measures and nuclear materials protection at multiple locations at the plant.