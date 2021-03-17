House expected to pass two bills aimed at bolstering women

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House is expected to pass two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Both measures face a more difficult path in an evenly divided Senate. The White House has announced its support for the bill that would reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. It aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and improve the response to it through a variety of grant programs.