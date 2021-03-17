Hmong American Center van vandalized

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The letters "F U" were spray-painted onto the back of the Hmong American Center's van, used to transport elderly people to vaccination appointments.

Director Yee Leng Xiong said it happened sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. He said they are hoping the vandal learns from this, and he did not describe this as a hate crime.

The center is already operating on a tight budget this year. The majority of its funding comes from the Hmong New Year celebration which was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We served over 1,000 families during this pandemic and this is just setting us back," said Xiong. "We are short on funding...and this puts us in another tighter situation we really shouldn't be in."

A gofundme to help fix the van has already raised over $2,500.