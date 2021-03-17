After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw

PARIS (AP) — European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clotting are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move. They suddenly seem eager for any signal that allows them to resume the shots. That could come as soon as Thursday, when the European Medicines Agency releases initial results of its investigations into whether the blood clots and the vaccine are connected. So far the EMA and World Health Organization have said there’s no sign of a link. But experts worry that the damage already has been done. The suspensions have fueled doubts about the oft-maligned AstraZeneca vaccine, and vaccination efforts in general.