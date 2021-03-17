Disgruntled Haiti police raid stations, free jailed comrades

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Masked officers belonging to a disgruntled sector of the Haitian police force known as Fantom 509 have stormed several police stations in Port-au-Prince, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month. The group of officers, along with some civilians, set a police station ablaze Wednesday and then headed to a local Nissan auto dealership, which was looted and vandalized. The day began with officers and police academy cadets marching toward police headquarters to demand that the bodies of five officers killed during a raid last week on the Village of God shantytown be recovered from the gang.