Chargers began revamping offensive line with Linsley, Feiler

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has made headway in accomplishing his top goal during the offseason — protecting Justin Herbert. Los Angeles announced it has agreed to terms with offensive linemen Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler on Wednesday, which was the start of the NFL’s new league year. The Chargers allowed 37 sacks last season, which was tied for 17th, but Herbert was under duress often. The Chargers allowed the fourth-most hurries and were one of nine teams that allowed 100 or more knockdowns.