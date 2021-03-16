UWSP to hold in person, outdoor commencement ceremonies

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) says graduates will have the opportunity to take part in an in-person commencement ceremony this spring.

The ceremonies will be on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, for graduates from 2021 and 2020, at the Specht Forum/Sundial on the UWSP campus.

“Commencement is the pinnacle of the academic journey, a day to celebrate accomplishments and cherish memories,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson, who will preside over his first commencement at the university. “I’m thrilled to offer graduates and their families the option of an in-person celebration and to have the opportunity to personally congratulate students on their milestone achievement.”

Each graduate receives two guest tickets. UWSP says coverings and physical distancing will be required at all in-person ceremonies. There will also be a live stream of the ceremonies and a virtual ceremony option.

