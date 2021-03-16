US sanctions 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. has sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, including a decision to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system. The sanctions were introduced under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and list people who are deemed to contribute to the failure of China in meeting its obligations under Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Last June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city following months of anti-government protests, and Hong Kong authorities have arrested most of the prominent pro-democracy supporters and outspoken critics. Among those sanctioned by the U.S. are Wang Chen, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s elite 25-member Politburo, and other officials.