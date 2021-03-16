UK funds street lights, CCTV amid anger over woman’s killing

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to increase funding for street lighting and closed-circuit TV. That increase is part of a package of measures to help protect women and girls following the murder of a young woman who was abducted on the streets of London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government will more than double funding for neighborhood safety measures to 45 million pounds ($62 million). The government also plans to expand trials of a pilot project that puts plainclothes police officers in and around bars and night clubs. The measures were announced following a meeting of government ministers, prosecutors and senior police officers that was called after the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London.