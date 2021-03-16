Two arrested after two others found dead in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WAOW) —The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says that during a Monday afternoon welfare check, deputies discovered two deceased individuals.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Lyndon Township around 2:15 pm and found a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman dead.

A 24-year-old man who also lived at the home was taken into custody in Eau Claire as the investigation continues. He is currently being held on a felony parole warrant.

Another person who lived there, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The incident is still under investigation and the names of the deceased are being withheld at this time.

The deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Juneau County Sheriff's Office, State Crime Lab and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.