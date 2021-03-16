Today’s Teacher: Paul Nelson

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we highlight Paul Nelson, a science teacher at Wausau West High School. His nomination was sent in by Michael Shidler, who writes:

"Paul has taught a wide variety of science courses over his career at Wausau and Medford High School. And you can catch Paul working volleyball games, track events, cross country meets and coaching science Olympiad on the weekends. Now, Paul gives his all to the profession of teaching and makes all of his decisions based on what is best for the student."

