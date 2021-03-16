Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 6:59AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 6:59AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
Areas of light freezing drizzle will be possible from the
Brainerd Lakes area to the I-35 corridor and into much of
northwest Wisconsin this morning and may lead to slick spots on
roadways. Icy roads are being reporting in much of the area and
may continue through mid- morning. Freezing drizzle may quickly
coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable.
Please use extreme caution… especially on bridges…overpasses
and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid
braking suddenly.