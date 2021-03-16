Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 6:59AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Areas of light freezing drizzle will be possible from the

Brainerd Lakes area to the I-35 corridor and into much of

northwest Wisconsin this morning and may lead to slick spots on

roadways. Icy roads are being reporting in much of the area and

may continue through mid- morning. Freezing drizzle may quickly

coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable.

Please use extreme caution… especially on bridges…overpasses

and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.