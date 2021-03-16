Russia threatens to block Twitter in a month

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they will block Twitter in a month if it doesn’t take steps to remove banned content. The move escalates the Russian government’s standoff with social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia. Last week, the state communications watchdog said it began throttling Twitter traffic after it said the platform failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and information about drugs and child pornography. Twitter responded by emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, promotion of suicide and drug sales. On Tuesday, the deputy chief of Roskomnadzor said Twitter had not adequately responded to the authorities’ requests.