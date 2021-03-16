Oneida Co. Highway Department proposes road tax

ONEIDA, Wis. (WAOW) -- When voters in Oneida Co. head to cast their ballot April 6, they'll be asked to opt for or against a road improvement referendum.

The highway department is asking for approval from residents to add more funds to the budget to fix potholes and other road conditions.

The referendum would add $500,000 of funds for road construction annually for the next 10 years.

"This $500,000 would increase approximately $6.50 per thousand, so if you have $100,000 worth of property, your tax bill would increase $6.50," Oneida County Highway Department Head Bruce Stefonek said.

The improvements would not just make the roads smoother to drive on, but safer for residents as potholes and deterioration can cause vehicle damage and safety accidents.

He said without the referendum there won't be another option for fixing the roads as the cost of materials has doubled in recent years and the highway department budget has not been increased in 10 years.