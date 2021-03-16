Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A longtime Ohio lobbyist who pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has been found dead. Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers mentioned Neil Clark’s death during a presentation Tuesday. Authorities provided a report of a body found in Florida near where the 67-year-old Clark had been living. The report indicates the man’s wife said they had been having financial issues. Clark had made the not-guilty plea in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme federal prosecutors say funneled money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to secure a a $1 billion nuclear bailout.