Nearly 70% of those 65 + in Wisconsin have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

(WAOW) — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for those 65 and older began around a month and a half ago, at the end of January.

Now, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 68.9% of individuals within that age group have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 41% have completed the vaccine series.

Across the course of the around three month vaccination rollout so far, 21.9% of all Wisconsin residents have gotten at least one vaccine dose, and 12.6% have completed the series.

Each week, the federal government allocates more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to states. This week Wisconsin is receiving 265,980 doses of vaccine, which brings the state's total allocation to 2,406,245.

Of that total allocation, 253,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are reserved as part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program (this allocation reflects first and second doses).

DHS data says 2,006,295 of those doses have been ordered, 316,790 are in transit to vaccinators.