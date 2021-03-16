Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign

A campaign tied to the Tuesday debut of Michelle Obama’s children’s food show is aiming to provide more than one million meals to food insecure communities. The nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America is launching the “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” initiative. It’s being done in collaboration with Obama, and the production company owned by the former first lady and former President Barack Obama. The campaign was inspired by Michelle Obama’s Netflix series “Waffles + Mochi.” Walmart and Blue Apron have jumped in to support the initiative. An official says the two companies will contribute funds to the campaign, and raise money for it among their customers.