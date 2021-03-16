Lawsuit filed in Black man’s death from fight with police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Relatives of a Black man who died after an altercation with police have filed a federal lawsuit against a northwest Louisiana city and four of its officers. The suit filed Tuesday stems from the death last April of Tommie McGlothen Jr. in Shreveport. The four Shreveport officers named in the suit face state criminal charges and have pleaded not guilty. The civil suit says McGlothen’s rights were violated when officers punched, kicked and used a stun device on him. McGlothen had mental health issues. He had three encounters with police on the day he died. Police declined comment on the lawsuit.