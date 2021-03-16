Judge orders Mosinee man to conduct act of kindness after fatal crash conviction

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man has been sentenced for homicide by negligent use of a vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a Marathon City man.

Scott Searing will spend one year in the Marathon County jail with Huber privileges as part of a five-year sentence that was given and then withheld by a judge on Tuesday.

In addition to the jail time, Searing will have his driver’s license revoked for one year and must complete all counseling and treatment. He will also be required to complete a community service project later this year.

Searing is also to have no contact with the victim’s family without their consent and must submit a DNA sample and pay court costs.

Searing was found guilty by a no contest plea to killing Randal Landwehr on September 4th, 2018 while he was stopped along the side of the road helping another main change a tire. Authorities say he was driving drunk when his box truck struck Landwehr, who was wearing a traffic safety vest a the time of the incident.

Another driver followed Searing’s box truck until he stopped further down the road. The driver told police that he admitted to the incident by saying “Oh my God, I did it,” after exiting his vehicle.