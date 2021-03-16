Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says that its third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of clinical trials, even as details about its production remained slim. The announcement came on Tuesday as Iran tries to boost its lagging inoculation campaign and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer. The task has acquired new urgency as the nation struggles to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East and its economy reels from harsh American sanctions. Two other Iranian vaccines are also now in the phase of clinical trials. The coronavirus has infected 1.7 million people in Iran and killed more than 61,000, the highest death toll in the Middle East.