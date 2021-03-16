COVID-19 vaccine availability now beings March 22 for those with certain medical conditions

COVID-19 vaccine availability now beings March 22 for those with certain medical conditionsUpdated
(WAOW) — Individuals with certain medical conditions are going to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine about a week earlier than anticipated.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 22. Originally eligibility opened on March 29.
Those considered eligible next include those with the following medical conditions:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Those already eligible include:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Age 65 and older
- Educators and Child care
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs
- Some public facing essential workers
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Staff and residents in congregate living facilities
A recent clarification to those currently eligible include all clergy, restaurant workers, and an expansion of all clergy public safety to include judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.
DHS anticipates that eligibility will open to the general public on May 1.
This is a developing story that will be updated.