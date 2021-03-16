COVID-19 vaccine availability now beings March 22 for those with certain medical conditions

(WAOW) — Individuals with certain medical conditions are going to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine about a week earlier than anticipated.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 22. Originally eligibility opened on March 29.

Those considered eligible next include those with the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Those already eligible include:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Age 65 and older

Educators and Child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs

Some public facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

A recent clarification to those currently eligible include all clergy, restaurant workers, and an expansion of all clergy public safety to include judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.

DHS anticipates that eligibility will open to the general public on May 1.

This is a developing story that will be updated.