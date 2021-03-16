Dutch PM’s poll lead shrinks as election enters 2nd day

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A new survey shows that the lead of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party in polls is continuing to shrink ahead of the second day of voting in coronavirus-affected national elections. Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy still retains a lead of some 10 percentage points over its nearest rival, the anti-immigration Party for Freedom led by anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders. According to the respected Peilingwijzer survey, Rutte’s party is in line to win between 34 and 38 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. Wilders’ party is forecast to win 17-21 seats.