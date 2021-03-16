Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors seated so far for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are a diverse group. It’s an element being closely watched in a case where race plays such a central role. Nine jurors have been seated through Monday, including five who are white, one who is multiracial, two who are Black and one who is Hispanic. Jury selection resumes Tuesday and will continue until 14 people are picked, including two alternates. Derek Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson has asked for the trial to be delayed, complaining that Friday’s news that Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the Floyd family risks tainting the jury. The judge didn’t immediately grant the request but said he would consider it.