Authorities seek witnesses to Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) — Authorities have released an image of three people they believe were witnesses to the homicide in Devil’s Lake State Park last October.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office released the image on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Deputies stressed that the three people in the picture are not suspects.

“We are looking to speak to these folks as potential witnesses to events that occurred after the incident in question, not as suspects in the Homicide,” the post said. “We look forward to hearing from our internet detectives.”

John Craig Schmutzer, 24, from Wauwatosa, was found dead Oct. 14 on the Grottos Trail on the south side of the park. He had been stabbed to death.

Authorities say they believe the stabbing was likely a stranger attack.