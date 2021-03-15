Wisconsin to issue benefits to children missing reduced school meals due to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the state will issue benefits to children that are missing free or reduced price meals at school because of COVID-19.

The DHS is working alongside the Department of Public Instruction, Department of Children and Families and schools across the state to implement the program for the ongoing school year.

Eligible families will start seeing benefits at the end of March and in early April.

Those benefits will be provided retroactively to the beginning of this school year.

In December, Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service to renew the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program(P-EBT) for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the DHS over 350,000 families received P-EBT during the last months of the 2019-2020 school year.