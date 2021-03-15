Wintry Monday night, quiet the rest of the week

The powerful storm system which has been pounding the Rockies and Central Plains for several days has finally moved close enough to our region to bring some precipitation. However, the system has weakened considerably and is bumping up against high pressure and dry air in the northern Great Lakes region. As such, the precipitation amounts will be much lighter around here.

We will have areas of light snow mixing with or becoming freezing drizzle tonight. Total snow amounts should vary from just a dusting north and northeast of Marathon County to possibly around 2 inches to the south and southwest of Marathon County. Even with the small amounts, roads could be slippery or slushy at times. Please use extra caution out there! Low temperatures should be in the mid to upper 20s with winds from the east around 10 mph.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 40. Thankfully, the winds will be light and variable. The next storm system is again expected to take a track well south of Wisconsin Wednesday into early Thursday. There is only a slight chance that some drizzle or flurries sneaks up into the far southern portion of the News 9 area later Wednesday. There might be some partial sunshine Wednesday for the northern part of our region as well. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday should feature decreasing clouds gradually but breezy conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs around 46 degrees.

Rather nice spring conditions will work into Wisconsin from Friday into Saturday. High pressure should provide plenty of sunshine. As winds become southerly, the temperatures will warm up as well. Look for highs around 50 on Friday , and near 54 for Saturday.

It will still be mild Sunday, but the clouds will thicken as the next front approaches from the west. Highs should be around the mid 50s. There is a good chance of rain Sunday night and Monday as that system slides through. Some models even project generous rain amounts on the order of .50 to 1.0 inch, with even some additional amounts into Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 15-March 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1941 - The most severe blizzard in modern history struck North Dakota and Minnesota. The blizzard hit on a Saturday night while many are traveling, and thus claimed 71 lives. Winds gusted to 75 mph at Duluth, MN and reached 85 mph at Grand Forks ND. Snow drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Minnesota. A cold front traveling 30 mph crossed Minnesota in just seven hours. (15th-16th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - More than one hundred hours of continuous snow finally came to an end at Marquette MI, during which time the city was buried under 43 inches of snow. Unseasonably cold weather prevailed in the southeastern U.S., with forty-one cities reporting record low temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)