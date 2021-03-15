Where to stream the best picture Oscar nominees

Normally, Academy Award nominations mean an Oscar bump in box office. This year, streaming services may get a bounce. Many of this year’s best picture nominees have already been released on various home-viewing platforms. But, with theaters gradually reopening nationwide, some contenders are still only playing in brick-and-mortar theaters. One nominee is even departing streaming to play only in cinemas. This year, it’s easier to play Academy Awards catchup at home. But it takes a little more homework to track down the films than just checking the local movie theater marquee.