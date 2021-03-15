Voting starts in coronavirus-affected Dutch election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Polling stations have opened across the Netherlands in a general election that has been spread over three days to allow people to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis has been a dominant theme of the campaign. Opposition parties have been criticizing the government’s handling of the health care emergency and candidates explaining how they will rebuild the economy when the virus recedes. Voting Monday started exactly a year after the first Dutch coronavirus lockdown began and the country is in another tough lockdown amid stubbornly high infection numbers. More than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands.