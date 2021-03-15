Unemployment extension concerns some businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--- The recently passed COVID-19 relief plan does more for the average American than hand them a one time check. Expanded federal unemployment benefits are now extended through September 4.

A number of industries and their workers have been hit hard by the pandemic, and Wisconsin's latest numbers back it up.

"We're still down substantially 152-153 thousand jobs total, non farm, than we were a year ago," said Dennis Winters, Chief Economist for the Department of Workforce Development.

To confront the crisis, the Biden administrations relief plan will expand unemployment benefits from the feds by extending unemployment insurance of $300 a week.

Which is on top of payments from the state.

Some critics of the law say its disincentivizing a return to work.

"We're seeing a decline in applications," Sarah Luchsinger, Vice President of Organization Development for SEEK Careers.

Luchsinger is on the front lines of this issue. Although she thinks extended benefits are important for some industries, its not one-size-fits-all.

"There are a lot of workers out there that could be earning a larger amount of money than they are," said Luchsinger.

SEEK has offices across the badger state and from the data its collected, the jobs are out there.

"Right now, here in Wausau there are jobs that are paying between 15 to 16 dollars-an-hour for entry-level. And that's going to pay that person more than what they would make on unemployment," said Luchsinger.

She says its an employees market and there are plenty of jobs in Wisconsin.

And fears that if people take too much time off, they will end up last picked when everything opens back up.

"Its always been that the employee that is currently employed is much more valuable than one that's been sitting on the sidelines," said Luchsinger.