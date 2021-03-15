UN Women: COVID-19 is `most discriminatory crisis’ for women

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. women’s agency is calling the COVID-19 pandemic “the most discriminatory crisis” that women and girls have ever experienced. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka pointed to women losing jobs far more often than men, a “shadow pandemic” of domestic violence, and 47 million more women being pushed into living on less than $1.90 a day this year. Emerging from the pandemic, the executive director of UN Women told the Commission on the Status of Women Monday that the world also faces more orphans and child-headed homes, an increase in child marriage, and a digital gender gap impacting women’s future.